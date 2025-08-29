Kyrgyzstanis offered jobs of bus drivers in Slovakia

Recruitment of candidates for bus driver positions in Slovakia has been announced in Kyrgyzstan. The Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad under the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Candidates aged from 22 to 50 with a category D driver’s license, a foreign passport valid until 2027, no criminal record and no chronic diseases can count on this job. Experience in passenger transport is a priority.

The salary will be from €7.4 per hour, the average monthly income is from €1,200 after taxes.

Employment will be provided in a stable European transport company with social benefits and official documentation, the center noted.

Registration of applicants will close automatically once 100 suitable candidates have been selected. Candidates who have previously participated will not be eligible to apply again.