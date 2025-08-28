18:13
Kamchybek Tashiev builds new house for another ex-classmate in Kara-Suu

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev built a new house for another of his ex-classmates, Abdukarim Pulatov, in Kara-Suu.

This is not the first such gesture by the high-ranking official. In July, in the village of Boz-Chychkan, Suzak district, Kamchybek Tashiev handed over the keys to a new house to another his ex-classmate, Abduvali Anapiyaev.

According to the head of the security services, helping old friends and fellow countrymen is a manifestation of respect for friendship and support for people in difficult life situations.

The new house has all the necessary conditions for comfortable living.
