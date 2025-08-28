The Russian Foreign Ministry has condemned London’s continued restrictions against Kyrgyz companies, calling them baseless. The statement was made by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova. RIA Novosti reported.

«This latest round of sanctions targeting, among others, Kyrgyzstani individuals and entities on baseless grounds, is yet another example of the UK’s illegitimate and unjustified restrictions against sovereign nations that pursue independent policies, and we condemn these actions in the strongest terms. As before, London’s accusations against the designated individuals and entities are not substantiated by any concrete or objective evidence,» Maria Zakharova said.

She suggested that Britain’s «sanctions fantasy» against Russia had run out of steam, prompting London to target Russia’s partners in the CIS and to remind its «overseas big brother,» the United States, of its «loyalty.»

«The British authorities seem utterly unbothered that their illegitimate actions create artificial obstacles to international trade and thereby destabilize the global economy,» Maria Zakharova noted.

On August 20, the UK announced sanctions against Kyrgyzstan’s Capital Bank and the companies Tengricoin, Grinex, and Old Vector. The British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said the new sanctions target cryptocurrency networks linked to Kyrgyzstan that are allegedly used by Russia.