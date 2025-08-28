10:22
New Chief of Staff appointed at Bishkek City Hall

Starting August 27, 2025, Ilyas Kolopov has been appointed Chief of Staff of Bishkek City Hall. The corresponding order was signed by Mayor of the capital Aybek Dzhunushaliev. The municipality’s press service reported.

Previously, Ilyas Kolopov served as head of the department for drafting decisions of the central office of Bishkek City Hall.

To strengthen human resources, in 2024 he was rotated from his position as head of the Department of State and Municipal Service of the Presidential Administration to Bishkek City Hall.
