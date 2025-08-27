18:37
President Sadyr Japarov launches construction of Barskoon–Bedel road

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov officially launched the construction of Barskoon—Bedel road in Issyk-Kul region. The presidential press service reported.

Ahead of the ceremony, guests were shown a video presentation outlining the project. The President was informed that the road will run from north to south through Barskoon and Sook passes, Kara-Sai valley, and Ashuu-Suu pass.

To ensure year-round accessibility, the project includes the construction of two tunnels — 5.5 kilometers on Sook pass and 3.8 kilometers on Ashuu-Suu — as well as an overpass in Kara-Sai area.

«This day will go down in the modern history of Kyrgyzstan as a significant event. We are building this road using our own resources, which demonstrates our capacity to implement large-scale projects,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He recalled that discussions on opening Bedel border checkpoint date back to 1996 but had been repeatedly postponed. According to him, the project became possible thanks to an agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the 2023 China—Central Asia summit.

Under the agreement, China Road and Bridge Corporation serves as the main contractor. Major construction work is scheduled to be completed by September 2029, with full commissioning of the road expected in 2030.

The president stressed that the new road will reduce the distance from the Chinese city of Aksu to Kyrgyzstan by 500 kilometers one way, saving freight carriers up to 12 hours of travel time. Round-trip, this is over 1,000 kilometers and up to 24 hours saved.

«In the near future, construction of Bedel border checkpoint will also begin. This will boost trade volumes between Kyrgyzstan and China, create new opportunities, and strengthen trust between our countries,» Sadyr Japarov noted.

Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Liu Jiangping, who spoke at the ceremony, emphasized that joint strategic projects will give a powerful impetus to regional economic development.

Following the official speeches, Minister of Transport and Communications Absattar Syrgabaev received presidential approval to begin blasting operations, officially marking the start of construction.
link: https://24.kg/english/341214/
views: 123
