Exhibition “Umai Ashuu: The Code of Manas” opens in Bishkek

State Secretary of Kyrgyzstan Marat Imankulov attended the opening of the exhibition «Umai Ashuu: The Code of Manas.»

The founder of the cultural platform Sarbugu, Tana Sarbugu, also took part in the event.

Marat Imankulov emphasized that the exhibition reflects the cultural code, archetypal layers, and sacred philosophy through the image of a woman embodied in the «Manas» epic — the spiritual heritage of the Kyrgyz people.

He noted that «Umai Ashuu» symbolizes infinite care and the preservation of life, while beliefs associated with Umai Ene reveal the worldview of the Kyrgyz, their deep bond with nature, and their sacred values.

According to him, in today’s world of shifting values, a key task is to convey the ideological and philosophical meaning of the «Manas» epic to the younger generation — the future of the country — while preserving and promoting the heritage of the ancestors as a sacred duty of the present generation.
