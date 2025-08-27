15:30
Germany to help Kyrgyzstan develop transit and logistics

Germany and Kyrgyzstan have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of transit and logistics. The German company Rhenus SE & Co. KG will assist in the efficient use of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu railway and its logistics centers. Menafn reported.

The document was signed during the fourth session of the Kyrgyz-German Business Council with the participation of business representatives from both countries.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that German investments, technologies, and innovations will help modernize industries, create jobs, and increase exports.

Special attention will be paid to green energy, transport infrastructure, and the financial sector, as well as environmental and climate issues, including glacier melting.
