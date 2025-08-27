15:29
Locusts detected on over 100,000 hectares of land in Kyrgyzstan

In 2025, early spring, drought and abnormally hot weather in May led to massive outbreaks of locusts. The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, 154,493 hectares were surveyed in the republic, of which locusts were detected on 108,186 hectares, chemical treatment was carried out over the entire area:

— Jalal-Abad region — 33,000 hectares;

— Osh region — 21,400 hectares;

— Batken region — 24,030 hectares (3,410 hectares were treated by aviation);

— Chui region — 10,416 hectares;

— Talas region — 3,430 hectares;

— Naryn region — 15,900 hectares.

The treatments were carried out by special equipment of the ministry and light aviation of TNK Shumkar JSC.

Cross-border surveys with Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan showed that there is no threat of locusts spreading to the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

From June 11 to 25, a national demonstration of the biopesticide Novacrid (France) was held within the framework of UN FAO programme. The practical part was held in Suusamyr Valley of Chui region, the biopesticide showed good results, reducing dependence on chemicals.

On August 25, a video conference was held with an authorized representative of Elephant Vert company to discuss field tests and registration of Novacrid.
