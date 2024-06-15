22:45
Locusts found on 54,700 hectares of farmland in Kyrgyzstan

Locusts were destroyed on more than 44,950 hectares of land in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

According to the ministry, the pest was found on 54,795 hectares. According to experts’ forecasts, in 2024 the spread of locusts is possible on 65,000 hectares of land, 33,537.8 million soms are provided from the republican budget for the fight against insects.

«A sharp increase in the number of locusts is registered in the areas where they were not found before due to favorable weather and climatic conditions. According to experts, the pest can destroy 90,000 hectares of plantings,» the ministry said.

At least 13 units of special equipment with nine units for pesticides attached to them, 3 units of special equipment for delivery of pesticides, 12 units of tractors have been prepared for the fight against locusts.

  • There are more than 50 species of locusts in Kyrgyzstan. They are divided into gregarious and non-gregarious. Moroccan and Italian locusts are gregarious insects. These two species differ from other species in that they spread over large areas and cause significant damage to agriculture. The pests are capable of flying 100 kilometers in a day. 500,000 locusts eat 2,500 human products in a day, and one female lays from 40 to 80 eggs.
