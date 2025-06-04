10:20
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan agree to jointly fight locust infestation

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have agreed to jointly repel locust infestation. Vice-Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Yermek Kenzhekhanuly reported.

«We have started a joint survey with the Kyrgyz side on the sections of the border on our side. The main centers of locust pests are concentrated in the southern regions of Kyrgyzstan. However, at the moment, no threats of insect migration in the direction of Kazakhstan have been recorded,» he said.

A similar survey was conducted earlier on the border with Uzbekistan and found no concentrations of Moroccan and other gregarious locust species.

Surveys also continue in border areas with Russia.

Earlier, the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported that there is no threat of locusts entering the country. Plant protection specialists from Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan conducted joint research and monitoring to identify and control locust infestations in the border areas.
