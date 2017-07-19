Over 96,000 hectares of pastures, crops destroyed by locusts in Kyrgyzstan

About 96,271 hectares of pastures and crops were damaged by locusts in Kyrgyzstan . The Department of Plant Chemicalization and Quarantine of the Ministry of Agriculture informed 24.kg news agency.

According to its data, 119,561 hectares were inspected in the republic. It turned out that the pests were seen in all regions, except for Issyk-Kul . Most of all insects were in Naryn region: locusts occupied 21,733 hectares of fields and pastures there.