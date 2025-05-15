13:42
Locust control measures continue in Kyrgyzstan

Chemical treatment against locusts continues in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture reported.

According to its data, monitoring was carried out on a total area of ​​42,966 hectares.

«Chemical treatment was carried out on 30,260 hectares. Trained specialists and mobile groups work in each district, systematically recording the appearance of the pest, its type, number and development phase. Treatment is carried out immediately if outbreaks are detected,» the ministry notes.

It is reported that locust control measures will continue until August, since the life cycle of the pest will last until the end of summer.

The Department of Chemicalization, Plant Protection and Quarantine calls on citizens, as well as farmers and land users, to promptly inform specialists if locusts are spotted on their territory.

Note of 24.kg news agency

Locust is a pest that appears naturally every year. The pest is especially active in the so-called historical foci, where its mass appearance is recorded from year to year. Such foci are located in Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken, Chui, Talas and Naryn regions.
