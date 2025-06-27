Safe insecticide being used to combat locusts in Kyrgyzstan

Locusts cause significant damage to pastures and agricultural crops in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Agriculture reported.

According to its data, two of the most dangerous species are widespread in the republic: the Italian locust (Calliptamus italicus italicus L.) and the Moroccan locust (Dociostaurus maroccanus Thunb). During years of mass reproduction, large-scale chemical treatments are used against pests.

«As an environmentally safe alternative to chemical preparations, the bio-insecticide Novacrid, based on the entomopathogenic fungus Metarhizium acridum, has been tested. The preparation is effective at all stages of locust development — imago, larvae, and eggs. Novacrid remains active for up to six weeks and is safe for the environment, humans, livestock, and non-target fauna,» the statement says.

From June 11 to June 13, as part of the UN FAO program and with the support of the Department of Plant Protection and Quarantine, a national demonstration of the use of bio-insecticides against locust pests was held.

The practical part of the demonstration took place in Suusamyr rural area of Zhaiyl district, Chui region, where the bio-insecticide Novacrid was used against Italian locust. The event was attended by FAO representatives, an international expert from Uzbekistan, and specialists from the ministry.

An interim check of the results on June 24-25 confirmed the high efficiency of Novacrid. The participants discussed the prospects for the widespread introduction of biological methods of plant protection and reducing dependence on chemical pesticides.