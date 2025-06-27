14:52
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Safe insecticide being used to combat locusts in Kyrgyzstan

Locusts cause significant damage to pastures and agricultural crops in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Agriculture reported.

According to its data, two of the most dangerous species are widespread in the republic: the Italian locust (Calliptamus italicus italicus L.) and the Moroccan locust (Dociostaurus maroccanus Thunb). During years of mass reproduction, large-scale chemical treatments are used against pests.

«As an environmentally safe alternative to chemical preparations, the bio-insecticide Novacrid, based on the entomopathogenic fungus Metarhizium acridum, has been tested. The preparation is effective at all stages of locust development — imago, larvae, and eggs. Novacrid remains active for up to six weeks and is safe for the environment, humans, livestock, and non-target fauna,» the statement says.

From June 11 to June 13, as part of the UN FAO program and with the support of the Department of Plant Protection and Quarantine, a national demonstration of the use of bio-insecticides against locust pests was held.

The practical part of the demonstration took place in Suusamyr rural area of Zhaiyl district, Chui region, where the bio-insecticide Novacrid was used against Italian locust. The event was attended by FAO representatives, an international expert from Uzbekistan, and specialists from the ministry.

An interim check of the results on June 24-25 confirmed the high efficiency of Novacrid. The participants discussed the prospects for the widespread introduction of biological methods of plant protection and reducing dependence on chemical pesticides.
link: https://24.kg/english/334459/
views: 99
Print
Related
Locust control: Kyrgyzstan conducts monitoring together with countries in region
Biopesticides against locusts successfully tested in Chui region
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan agree to jointly fight locust infestation
Locust control measures continue in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss coordination of locust control measures
Locusts found on 54,700 hectares of farmland in Kyrgyzstan
Locust plague forecast in Kyrgyzstan
Over 96,000 hectares of pastures, crops destroyed by locusts in Kyrgyzstan
Locust destroys pastures and crops in Naryn
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to outpace all Central Asian and EAEU countries in GDP growth in 2025 Kyrgyzstan to outpace all Central Asian and EAEU countries in GDP growth in 2025
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Malaysia President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Malaysia
Switzerland and Great Britain - main buyers of Kyrgyz gold Switzerland and Great Britain - main buyers of Kyrgyz gold
Regular passenger flights Tashkent — Tamchy launched Regular passenger flights Tashkent — Tamchy launched
27 June, Friday
14:47
Foreigner detained for bringing sulfuric acid to Kyrgyzstan for drug production Foreigner detained for bringing sulfuric acid to Kyrgyz...
14:40
Bishkek and Kuala Lumpur to strengthen cooperation in number of areas
14:25
Modern methods introduced in KR to save vision of children with pathologies
14:17
Safe insecticide being used to combat locusts in Kyrgyzstan
14:06
President of Kyrgyzstan signs law on rules for using mobile phones in schools