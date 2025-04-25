Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss coordination of locust control measures

Representatives of authorized bodies of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discussed coordination of locust control measures in border areas in a video conference format. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture reported.

According to it, state measures to combat locusts are currently being actively carried out in the southern regions of Kyrgyzstan. The situation is under the control of the department — the necessary equipment is fully deployed and a sufficient amount of pesticides has been provided.

«At the moment, no locusts have been registered in Chui and Talas regions bordering Kazakhstan. At the same time, specialists from regional departments are conducting large-scale monitoring,» the statement says.

The Kyrgyz side proposed their Kazakh colleagues to develop a plan of joint measures within the framework of the intergovernmental agreement and implement practical steps to combat harmful insects based on this plan.

In turn, the Chairman of the State Inspection Committee in the Agro-Industrial Complex of the Republic of Kazakhstan S. Kanybekov acquainted the participants with the situation in Kazakhstan, including in the regions bordering Kyrgyzstan. According to him, to date, 176,000 hectares have been inspected in Zhambyl region, and 63,400 hectares — in Almaty region. Chemical treatments have been carried out in the foci of pest distribution using specialized equipment.

Kazakhstani specialists noted that the risk of locusts flying from the border territory of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan and causing damage to agriculture is currently minimal, since, as the participants emphasized, chemical treatment measures were carried out in a timely and efficient manner.

Following the video conference, the parties agreed on the need to continue joint activities aimed at preventing the spread of harmful locusts from one country to another and protecting agricultural land.