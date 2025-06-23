Locust control: Kyrgyzstan conducts monitoring together with countries in region

The countries of Central Asia are jointly monitoring the locust situation. The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov, reported to the deputies of the Majlis.

«Agreements on cooperation in the field of phytosanitary control have been signed with Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and China. Within the framework of the agreements reached, regular online consultations and joint inspections at the border are being held. Thus, in May 2025, an inspection of the border areas with the Republic of Uzbekistan was carried out — no outbreaks of pests similar to the Moroccan locust were detected. Monitoring of the southern regions is being carried out with the Kyrgyz Republic, and the northern and eastern regions — with the Russian Federation. Joint activities in the western and northern regions are planned for June,» he informed.

Given the risk of migration of the quarantine pest, interstate monitoring is carried out on an ongoing basis in conjunction with the national quarantine services of neighboring countries.

Field trials of biological pesticides to combat locusts have been completed in Chui region.

Previously, Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Agriculture stated that there is no current threat of locust invasion in the country. Plant protection experts from Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan conducted joint studies and monitoring on border territories to detect and combat locust outbreaks.