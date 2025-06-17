13:14
Biopesticides against locusts successfully tested in Chui region

Field trials of biological pesticides for locust control have been completed in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The work was carried out with the support of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)

The trials were conducted by the Department of Chemicalization, Plant Protection and Quarantine under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry. Specialists tested the effectiveness of the product based on the fungus Metarhizium acridum, which affects only locusts and grasshoppers. It does not pose a threat to humans, bees, birds and other wildlife.

«Biological methods are especially effective in the early stages of outbreaks and in sensitive ecosystems,» Oleg Guchgeldiyev, FAO representative in Kyrgyzstan, said.

As part of the trials, specialists also used digital monitoring and forecasting tools developed by FAO, which increased the effectiveness of pest control.
