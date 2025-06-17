Biopesticides against locusts successfully tested in Chui region

Field trials of biological pesticides for locust control have been completed in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The work was carried out with the support of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)
«Biological methods are especially effective in the early stages of outbreaks and in sensitive ecosystems,» Oleg Guchgeldiyev, FAO representative in Kyrgyzstan, said.
As part of the trials, specialists also used digital monitoring and forecasting tools developed by FAO, which increased the effectiveness of pest control.