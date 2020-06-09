Locust plague forecast in Kyrgyzstan

According to the preliminary forecast for 2020, an outbreak of locusts on an area of ​​120,000 hectares is predicted in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation of the country reports.

The first hatching of locust larvae was registered on April 7, 2020 in Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region. On April 20, the process was registered in Kulundu rural area of Leilek district, Batken region, on April 24 — in Osh region.

As of June 1, 2020, at least 22,910 hectares of land have been inspected in the republic. About 15,867 hectares of them (69.2 percent) were occupied by locusts.

Locusts were found on 9,750 hectares in Batken region, on 3,550 — in Osh region, and on 2,567 — in Jalal- Abad region.

At least 14,817 hectares of land have been treated. As of today, specialists conduct large-scale work to detect and determine populated areas in Jalal-Abad, Batken, Osh, Chui and Talas regions. Chemical treatment of the fields is carried out with the help of special equipment of the Department of Chemicalization and Plant Protection.

«Mass hatching, spread and harmfulness of locusts is expected with the onset of hot weather in Jalal-Abad, Batken, Osh, Chui, Talas and Naryn regions from the first decade of June,» the Ministry of Agriculture said.