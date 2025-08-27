12:22
Ilgiz Sydygaliev appointed head of National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan

Ilgiz Sydygaliev has been appointed head of the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan (NENK). The company confirmed the appointment.

The decision was made by the Board of Directors of NENK OJSC. Previously, he held the position of deputy general director.

The former head of the company, Altynbek Rysbekov, has become Deputy Minister of Energy.

In early June, the Board of Directors of Severelectro OJSC terminated the powers of its Chairman Ilgiz Sydygaliev. He worked in this position for about four months. Then he was appointed Deputy General Director of NENK for capital construction and investments.

Previously, he also held the position of head of the national grids department of the National Energy Holding.
