Maksat Zhumaev appointed Director of Kyrgyzfilm film studio

Maksat Zhumaev has been officially appointed Director of the film studio named after Tolomush Okeev — the National Film Studio Kyrgyzfilm. The press service of the Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Maksat Zhumaev was born on March 4, 1985 in Bishkek. He graduated from Naryn State University with a degree in «Automated Information Processing and Management Systems».

Before his appointment to the new post, Zhumaev headed the film studio Asman Cinema Production, where he worked as a director, producer and screenwriter. He also collaborated with such companies as KG Club Production, NTS TV channel, Internews Network and regional television and radio companies.

He has more than ten films, including:

«Fog» (2012);

«Taxi Driver Racer» (2013);

«Ene Zhurogu» (2016);

«Robbery» and «Robbery — a New Chapter» (2023);

«Terrorist» (2024);

«District Inspector Marat» (2024) and others.

Zhumaev is the holder of a number of awards and titles, including: