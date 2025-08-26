20:37
USD 87.35
EUR 101.48
RUB 1.08
English

Maksat Zhumaev appointed Director of Kyrgyzfilm film studio

Maksat Zhumaev has been officially appointed Director of the film studio named after Tolomush Okeev — the National Film Studio Kyrgyzfilm. The press service of the Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Maksat Zhumaev was born on March 4, 1985 in Bishkek. He graduated from Naryn State University with a degree in «Automated Information Processing and Management Systems».

Before his appointment to the new post, Zhumaev headed the film studio Asman Cinema Production, where he worked as a director, producer and screenwriter. He also collaborated with such companies as KG Club Production, NTS TV channel, Internews Network and regional television and radio companies.

He has more than ten films, including:

  • «Fog» (2012);
  • «Taxi Driver Racer» (2013);
  • «Ene Zhurogu» (2016);
  • «Robbery» and «Robbery — a New Chapter» (2023);
  • «Terrorist» (2024);
  • «District Inspector Marat» (2024) and others.

Zhumaev is the holder of a number of awards and titles, including:

  • Honorary badge «Kyrgyz kinosunun myktysy»;
  • Title «Madaniyattyn mykty kyzmatkeri»;
  • Medal of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic «For assistance»;
  • Certificates from the City Hall and the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek.
link: https://24.kg/english/341080/
views: 56
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani Akyikat Abaev appointed head coach of Bangladesh boxing team
Iminov appointed head of blockchain secretariat, Sabirov – head of agency
Gulnaz Supaeva appointed rector of Kyrgyz Economic University
Cholpon Shaikova appointed Director of SCO Cultural Integration Center
Albina Imasheva appointed new artistic director of Kyrgyz Drama Theater
Chyngyz Toktobekov appointed Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Istanbul
Asylbek Zhenishbek appointed head of Leilek district of Batken region
Cypriot businessman appointed Muras Bank Chairman of Board of Directors
Taalaibek Darkimbaev appointed Chairman of Chui Regional Court
Rustam Kadyrkulov appointed new Mayor of Cholpon-Ata city
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign number of documents following negotiations Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign number of documents following negotiations
Tokayev: Under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership, Kyrgyzstan’s economy is growing Tokayev: Under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership, Kyrgyzstan’s economy is growing
Rescue operation for Natalia Nagovitsina halted — Kyrgyzstan’s MES Rescue operation for Natalia Nagovitsina halted — Kyrgyzstan’s MES
President Sadyr Japarov about joint projects implemented with Kazakhstan President Sadyr Japarov about joint projects implemented with Kazakhstan
26 August, Tuesday
20:34
Second earthquake in 24 hours registered in Kyrgyzstan Second earthquake in 24 hours registered in Kyrgyzstan
20:30
Bus service Karakol – Almaty to resume in September via Kegen checkpoint
20:24
Maksat Zhumaev appointed Director of Kyrgyzfilm film studio
20:18
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns about another fraudulent scheme
18:17
Kyrgyzstan attracts German tourists and investors through joint initiatives