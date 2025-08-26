20:37
USD 87.35
EUR 101.48
RUB 1.08
English

National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns about another fraudulent scheme

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warned about another fraudulent scheme. A message about this was posted on its Telegram channel.

As noted, unknown individuals are distributing advertisements via the Telegram messaging app, promising citizens assistance in obtaining a state preferential loan on favorable terms.

To make the case, they show fake documents with the logo of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic and fake positive reviews in Telegram from clients who allegedly received loans. Then, under various pretexts (insurance, fee, etc.), the fraudsters ask citizens to transfer money to them and send a fake loan agreement.

The National Bank states that this is a fraudulent scheme. Do not trust such messages under any circumstances and do not transfer money to strangers under any pretext. If in doubt, double-check the information in official sources.

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan does not provide loans to the population, does not serve individuals and does not open accounts.

 If you realize that you have become a victim of fraud, immediately block your bank card and contact law enforcement agencies.

  • The National Bank public reception number: 0312 61 04 86.
link: https://24.kg/english/341079/
views: 76
Print
Related
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 9.25 percent
Suspect in series of frauds detained in Chui region
Suspect of fraud committed in another country detained in Bishkek
Fraudsters open call centers in Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Belarus, deceiving people
Microfinance organizations of Kyrgyzstan to be obliged to combat fraud
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan plans to scale up QR code payments
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan extends suspension of currency exchange restrictions
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan raises discount rate to 9.25 percent
Belarusian cyber fraudsters sent 5.6 percent of funds to Kyrgyzstan
Fraud suspect attempts to bribe police officer
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign number of documents following negotiations Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign number of documents following negotiations
Tokayev: Under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership, Kyrgyzstan’s economy is growing Tokayev: Under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership, Kyrgyzstan’s economy is growing
Rescue operation for Natalia Nagovitsina halted — Kyrgyzstan’s MES Rescue operation for Natalia Nagovitsina halted — Kyrgyzstan’s MES
President Sadyr Japarov about joint projects implemented with Kazakhstan President Sadyr Japarov about joint projects implemented with Kazakhstan
26 August, Tuesday
20:34
Second earthquake in 24 hours registered in Kyrgyzstan Second earthquake in 24 hours registered in Kyrgyzstan
20:30
Bus service Karakol – Almaty to resume in September via Kegen checkpoint
20:24
Maksat Zhumaev appointed Director of Kyrgyzfilm film studio
20:18
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns about another fraudulent scheme
18:17
Kyrgyzstan attracts German tourists and investors through joint initiatives