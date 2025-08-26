National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns about another fraudulent scheme

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warned about another fraudulent scheme. A message about this was posted on its Telegram channel.

As noted, unknown individuals are distributing advertisements via the Telegram messaging app, promising citizens assistance in obtaining a state preferential loan on favorable terms.

To make the case, they show fake documents with the logo of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic and fake positive reviews in Telegram from clients who allegedly received loans. Then, under various pretexts (insurance, fee, etc.), the fraudsters ask citizens to transfer money to them and send a fake loan agreement.

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan does not provide loans to the population, does not serve individuals and does not open accounts.

The National Bank states that this is a fraudulent scheme. Do not trust such messages under any circumstances and do not transfer money to strangers under any pretext. If in doubt, double-check the information in official sources.

If you realize that you have become a victim of fraud, immediately block your bank card and contact law enforcement agencies.