China ready to invest in pharmaceutical plant in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan and China are expanding cooperation in the healthcare sector under One Belt, One Road initiative. The Ministry of Health’s press center reported.

According to the ministry, Health Minister Erkin Checheybaev met with Hu Ge Yang, investment coordinator in healthcare from Xinjiang Medical University, and Meerim Kozhokmatova, General Representative of the Kyrgyz Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China.

During the talks, both sides discussed opportunities for bilateral healthcare cooperation, including investment projects such as:

  • Providing healthcare organizations with high-tech medical equipment;
  • Opening specialized simulation centers and equipping medical universities on a grant basis;
  • Providing Kyrgyz students with the opportunity to study in China for free on bachelor’s and master’s degree programs;
  • Opening of a Kyrgyz-Chinese center for traditional medicine.

«Similar centers are already operating successfully in Pakistan and Uzbekistan. In the future, a network of regional Silk Road Traditional Medicine centers could be created in Kyrgyzstan. The Chinese side expressed readiness to provide training materials and send specialists to train local doctors in traditional medicine,» the Health Ministry noted.

A separate area of ​​discussion was cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry. The Chinese side confirmed their readiness to invest in the construction of a plant for the production of medicines, including drugs based on medicinal herbs grown in Kyrgyzstan, as well as in the creation of an enterprise for the assembly of medical equipment. In addition, the intention to support the creation of a Kyrgyz pharmaceutical brand that meets international standards was noted.
