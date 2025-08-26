Tajikistan seeks to study Kyrgyzstan’s experience in digital economy

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev received a delegation from Tajikistan led by First Deputy Prime Minister Hokim Kholikzoda. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

The visit of the Tajik delegation was organized within the framework of agreements reached between the leaders of the two countries.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, focusing on prospects for expanding economic partnership, strengthening cross-border interaction, and implementing joint projects in infrastructure and energy sectors. Daniyar Amangeldiev reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to increasing mutual trade to $500 million.

Special attention was paid to energy cooperation. Both parties confirmed their commitment to implementation of CASA-1000 project and discussed future prospects in the energy sector.

Hokim Kholikzoda highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s significant achievements in implementing large-scale reforms, particularly in tax administration, customs services, and digitalization. He emphasized that studying Kyrgyzstan’s experience holds practical value for adopting effective approaches in Tajikistan.

During the visit, the Tajik delegation will tour several sites in Bishkek and Issyk-Kul region to get acquainted with the practical results of ongoing reforms and digital transformations.

We welcome Tajikistan’s interest in studying the Kyrgyz Republic’s experience in implementing reforms in the field of digital economy, including the development of e-government, improvement of public financial management, tax administration, as well as in tourism. I am convinced this will help strengthen practical cooperation and provide a solid basis for further exchange of experience between our countries. Daniyar Amangeldiev

At the end of the meeting, both sides expressed hope for continued constructive dialogue and the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation for economic development, regional integration, and a sustainable future for the two states.