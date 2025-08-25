Personal exhibition of Nurbek Zholbunov to open in Bishkek

The Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts named after Gapar Aitiev will host a personal exhibition of artist Nurbek Zholbunov, titled «When My Soul Sings...». An art expert Arzygul Kutueva announced.
Nurbek Zholbunov is a member of the Union of Artists of Kyrgyzstan and the Association of Folk Crafts and Artisans of Kyrgyzstan. He is also a laureate of the International Chingiz Aitmatov Prize and the International Dzhumabay Umetov Prize, and a participant in numerous national and international exhibitions.
The exhibition will be opened on September 12.