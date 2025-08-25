19:27
Personal exhibition of Nurbek Zholbunov to open in Bishkek

The Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts named after Gapar Aitiev will host a personal exhibition of artist Nurbek Zholbunov, titled «When My Soul Sings...». An art expert Arzygul Kutueva announced.

Nurbek Zholbunov is a decorative artist and a bearer of the creative traditions of Dzhumabay Umetov. The exhibition will feature works created in various forms and genres of fine art, showcasing the artist’s versatility. In his paintings, Zholbunov uses symbolic imagery, allegorical motifs, and graphic elements to convey his artistic vision.

Nurbek Zholbunov is a member of the Union of Artists of Kyrgyzstan and the Association of Folk Crafts and Artisans of Kyrgyzstan. He is also a laureate of the International Chingiz Aitmatov Prize and the International Dzhumabay Umetov Prize, and a participant in numerous national and international exhibitions.

The exhibition will be opened on September 12.
