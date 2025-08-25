Iminov appointed head of blockchain secretariat, Sabirov – head of agency

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed orders on two personnel appointments. The press service of the head of state reported.

Photo Farkhat Iminov

Farkhat Iminov was appointed head of the secretariat of the National Council for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and was relieved of his previous post as head of the National Investment Agency.

Ravshanbek Sabirov, who previously held the post of Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration, became the director of the National Investment Agency under the President.

Both appointments are aimed at «strengthening the work of government agencies in the field of digital economy and attracting investment, as well as improving the efficiency of managing country’s key projects.»