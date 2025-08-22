Digitalization to free teachers from paperwork, Education Ministry believes

Digitalization of the education sector is aimed primarily at reducing bureaucratic processes. The press service of the Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Previously, each teacher was forced to keep the same records of academic performance in several forms: a paper gradebook, personal files of students, summary tables for different departments. Today, grades and all information regarding the social, demographic status, academic performance and attendance of students are entered once in the system and then automatically generated into the necessary reports.

«If earlier schools filed up to 46 different reports, now, through the digitalization of the educational process and integration with other government agencies, 75 percent of reports are completely canceled. This means that teachers’ time is significantly freed up. School administrations no longer distract teachers and parents by collecting certificates and questionnaires,» the Ministry of Education said.

In addition, the obligation for teachers to prepare lesson plans and curricula manually has been canceled. The Kundoluk system already contains all the topics for the new 2025/2026 academic year in all subjects: the teacher selects the desired topic, gives grades, and marks for attendance. This information, according to officials, is immediately loaded into the relevant administrative reports, so there is no longer a need to rewrite the same information several times. This saves a significant amount of time, makes the necessary information available to the administration, parents, and students.

«We hear the concerns of teachers and understand that the transition period is accompanied by an additional workload. But the current workload is associated with a one-time entry of data, in the future, the systems will only make the work easier, not more difficult; teachers, including older teachers, are being trained in digital tools,» the Ministry of Education assured.

As readers of 24.kg news agency reported, when children enter, for example, the 10th grade, some schools require the following package of documents (copies):

Certificate of basic general education,

Child’s birth certificate or passport,

Certificate of residence,

Certificate of family composition,

Parents’ passports,

Child’s PIN,

Application.

Parents wonder why it is necessary to collect documents for children who graduated from the 9th grade in the same schools two months ago.