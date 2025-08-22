54,000 teachers to be provided with laptops by November 2025

At least 27,000 teachers have received new laptops, and the same number will be provided by November. The press service of the Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Large-scale provision of teachers with modern equipment is being carried out for the first time in the history of the Kyrgyz education system.

«Before the purchase, the equipment underwent three-month testing — 220 teachers in different regions, including urban and rural schools, participated in it. Teachers evaluated the laptops according to key parameters: processor speed, battery quality and its duration without recharging, convenience of the keyboard and screen, stability of work in Kundoluk and Mugalim systems, the ability to use online lessons and multimedia materials on Sanarip Kampa portal. Based on the results of the surveys, the laptops received high marks in all categories,» the Ministry of Education emphasized.

Recall, all teachers in Kyrgyzstan were promised to be provided with laptops by the summer of 2024. However, it later became known that only STEM teachers would receive the equipment at the first stage. The deadlines for provision have been postponed several times.