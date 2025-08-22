11:13
USD 87.45
EUR 101.92
RUB 1.09
English

54,000 teachers to be provided with laptops by November 2025

At least 27,000 teachers have received new laptops, and the same number will be provided by November. The press service of the Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Large-scale provision of teachers with modern equipment is being carried out for the first time in the history of the Kyrgyz education system.

«Before the purchase, the equipment underwent three-month testing — 220 teachers in different regions, including urban and rural schools, participated in it. Teachers evaluated the laptops according to key parameters: processor speed, battery quality and its duration without recharging, convenience of the keyboard and screen, stability of work in Kundoluk and Mugalim systems, the ability to use online lessons and multimedia materials on Sanarip Kampa portal. Based on the results of the surveys, the laptops received high marks in all categories,» the Ministry of Education emphasized.

Recall, all teachers in Kyrgyzstan were promised to be provided with laptops by the summer of 2024. However, it later became known that only STEM teachers would receive the equipment at the first stage. The deadlines for provision have been postponed several times.
link: https://24.kg/english/340597/
views: 57
Print
Related
KRSU and Sechenov University to launch joint undergraduate programs
Bishkek teachers trained in emergency first aid
2,606 students expelled from Jalal-Abad universities
President signs decree on new system of admission to colleges and universities
Symbolic laptop handover to take place at Pedagogical Forum in Osh
Over 200 teachers work under Russian Teacher Abroad project in Kyrgyzstan
Final round of university admissions begins in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan revises approaches to teaching Russian in primary grades
Biomedicine, AI, food security: What Kyrgyzstan’s 5 universities will research
Kyrgyzstan to reform higher education using $25 million loan
Popular
Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days
Hard landing of Mi-8 helicopter: Defense Ministry provides details Hard landing of Mi-8 helicopter: Defense Ministry provides details
Services sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s GDP — Ministry of Economy Services sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s GDP — Ministry of Economy
Agriculture Ministry urges farmers to adopt second harvest practice Agriculture Ministry urges farmers to adopt second harvest practice
22 August, Friday
11:05
54,000 teachers to be provided with laptops by November 2025 54,000 teachers to be provided with laptops by November...
09:51
Cholpon Shaikova appointed Director of SCO Cultural Integration Center
09:32
Cinema Night to take place in Bishkek and Osh cities
09:22
Issyk-Kul's tourism potential presented as part of Muras-2025 tour
09:13
Labor Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on main goals of demographic policy until 2040
21 August, Thursday
20:38
Two Iranian climbers go missing in Kyrgyzstan
20:22
Construction of strategic Barskoon-Bedel highway to begin in Kyrgyzstan
18:18
Central part of Bishkek to have no water on August 26