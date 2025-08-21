Medium-sized businesses required to file single tax report monthly

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan reminds that medium-sized businesses are required to file a single tax report to the tax authorities monthly.

The report must be filed no later than the 20th day of the month following the reporting period through the Taxpayer’s Cabinet at cabinet.salyk.kg or Salyk.kg mobile application.

A tax penalty is applied for failure to submit tax reports within the established deadlines. It is imposed for each fact of late submission of reports.

The changes follow amendments to the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic, adopted on February 12, 2025. Previously, single tax reports were submitted quarterly; they are now required monthly.