10:07
USD 87.44
EUR 101.77
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyzstan receives 17 units of modern equipment from Japan

As part of a grant program from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Water Resources Service under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan has received 17 units of modern specialized equipment to service the country’s irrigation infrastructure. The ministry’s press service reported.

The equipment, worth 643.3 million soms, was delivered under the project «Improving Equipment for Irrigation Canal Maintenance.» In total, the project envisions the delivery of 34 units, with the remaining machinery expected to arrive by the end of the year.

The project is aimed at modernizing the country’s water management infrastructure.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev emphasized that upgrading the technical base is a strategic step to ensure farmers’ access to water and strengthen the country’s food security.

The equipment will be distributed among regional and district water management offices, which is expected to improve the efficiency and timeliness of maintaining irrigation and drainage networks.
link: https://24.kg/english/340418/
views: 109
Print
Related
Kamchybek Tashiev hands over equipment to Security and Escort Department
More than 300 Kyrgyzstan’s civil servants trained in Japan over past 20 years
120 units of special equipment purchased for municipal enterprises of Osh city
MMA fighter from Kyrgyzstan Kalybek Arzykul uulu defeats Isao Kobayashi
China to supply 370 equipment units to Kyrgyzstan’s Water Resources Service
Deputy Chairman of Cabinet Edil Baisalov receives Japanese delegation
Kyrgyzstan’s energy companies receive new specialized equipment
Living by the rules and loving queues – Kyrgyzstani about life in Japan
Kyrgyzstan showcases culture and eco-friendly products at EXPO-2025
Expo 2025: National Day of Kyrgyzstan held in Osaka
Popular
Hard landing of Mi-8 helicopter: Defense Ministry provides details Hard landing of Mi-8 helicopter: Defense Ministry provides details
Services sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s GDP — Ministry of Economy Services sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s GDP — Ministry of Economy
Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days
Agriculture Ministry urges farmers to adopt second harvest practice Agriculture Ministry urges farmers to adopt second harvest practice
21 August, Thursday
09:54
Less than 30 percent of housing insured in Kyrgyzstan Less than 30 percent of housing insured in Kyrgyzstan
09:38
Kyrgyzstan receives 17 units of modern equipment from Japan
20 August, Wednesday
21:20
Saida Mirziyoyeva participates in forum on role of women leaders in Bishkek
21:10
Consulate General of Kazakhstan opened in Osh city
20:50
Kyrgyzstan to impose moratorium on fishing commercial, endangered species
20:28
Strong women are capable of building a strong society — Aigul Japarova
19:58
School for 500 students built in Beshkent village, Leilek district