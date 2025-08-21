Kyrgyzstan receives 17 units of modern equipment from Japan

As part of a grant program from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Water Resources Service under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan has received 17 units of modern specialized equipment to service the country’s irrigation infrastructure. The ministry’s press service reported.

The equipment, worth 643.3 million soms, was delivered under the project «Improving Equipment for Irrigation Canal Maintenance.» In total, the project envisions the delivery of 34 units, with the remaining machinery expected to arrive by the end of the year.

The project is aimed at modernizing the country’s water management infrastructure.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev emphasized that upgrading the technical base is a strategic step to ensure farmers’ access to water and strengthen the country’s food security.

The equipment will be distributed among regional and district water management offices, which is expected to improve the efficiency and timeliness of maintaining irrigation and drainage networks.