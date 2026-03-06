Photo of the day: First Lady presented with Aigul flower at Bishkek celebration

Kyrgyzstan’s First Lady, Aigul Japarova, participated in a festive event held at the Bishkek City Hall to mark International Women’s Day.

During the holiday concert held at Zhashtyk Arena, the First Lady was presented with a symbolic gift—a postcard depicting an Aigul flower.

The concert, held at Zhashtyk Arena, brought together approximately 5,000 women from all districts of the capital. Guests also included Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev, Minister of Labor, Social Security, and Migration Kanat Sagynbaev, and representatives of various sectors of the city’s public life.

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev delivered a congratulatory speech. In his address, he congratulated all women on March 8 holiday and wished them good health, prosperity, happiness for their families, and new achievements.

«Today, Bishkek is home to over 1.5 million people, more than half of whom are women. This means that you largely determine the character, mood, and future of our city. Bishkek women have distinguished themselves in all spheres of city life. You raise children, develop education, science, culture, sports, entrepreneurship, and public life. You shape values, pass on knowledge from generation to generation, strengthen families, and create an atmosphere of trust and care,» the mayor noted.

The mayor also particularly recognized the work of the female employees of the municipal enterprises Bishkekzelenstroi and Tazalyk and thanked them for their contribution to the improvement of the capital.

The festive program included a concert featuring classical works, contemporary compositions, and performances by renowned performers and creative groups. The event became a sign of respect and gratitude to women for their contribution to the development of society, the city, and the country.