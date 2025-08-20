18:22
Smuggling of 2.56 million excise stamps of Uzbekistan into Kyrgyzstan prevented

Customs officers together with employees of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) have revealed the fact of illegal import of more than 2.56 million excise stamps of Uzbekistan from China. The State Customs Service reported.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 238 «Smuggling» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the agency, during a special operation with a controlled delivery, a citizen of Kyrgyzstan B. R., born in 1993, and a citizen of Uzbekistan E. S., born in 1985, were detained in Osh.

The seized excise stamps and the detained citizen of Uzbekistan were transferred to Tashkent within the framework of the agreement between the governments of the two countries on cooperation in the customs sphere.

It is noted that excise stamps are produced centrally and are strictly controlled in the neighboring republic.
