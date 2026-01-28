More than 13,000 unmarked excisable beverages discovered in Bishkek

Employees of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan uncovered a large batch of excisable products without excise stamps during a raid tax inspection in Bishkek. The inspection covered retail outlets selling sugar-sweetened, energy, and alcoholic beverages.

According to the agency, inspectors identified around 13,000 units of products being sold without mandatory excise stamps.

Relevant reports were drawn up on site, after which the materials were handed over to law enforcement agencies for further review and legal assessment.

The State Tax Service reminded that legislation provides for strict liability for the sale of unmarked excisable goods:

up to 200 units — a fine of 100,000 soms;

more than 200 units — penalties up to imprisonment for up to seven years.

The Tax Service urges entrepreneurs to carefully monitor the presence and authenticity of excise markings, and citizens to check excise stamps on alcoholic products.

For quick verification, Salyk.kg mobile application offers a service for scanning and manually entering excise stamps data. In addition, digital marking of alcohol and tobacco in Data Matrix format can be checked through Teksher application.