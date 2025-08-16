Defense Ministry helicopter makes hard landing in Pobeda Peak area

On August 16, 2025, the crew of Mi-8 helicopter (tail number 205), belonging to the Ministry of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic, took off to evacuate dead and injured climbers in the area of Pobeda Peak. The press service of the ministry reported.

According to it, during the landing in high-altitude and difficult weather conditions, the helicopter made a hard landing. Crew members and mountain rescuers involved in the evacuation task were on board.

All those on board are alive. As a result of the incident, several people received injuries of varying severity that do not pose a threat to their lives. Specialists have been sent to the scene of the incident to evacuate the victims.

The Ministry of Defense continues to carry out the rescue operation and is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of personnel and the completion of evacuation activities.