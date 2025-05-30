17:28
Cabinet Chairman presents climber Asel Baibagysheva with 500,000 soms

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev presented climber Asel Baibagysheva with a certificate for 500,000 soms. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Adylbek Kasymaliev warmly congratulated Asel Baibagysheva on her historic achievement, noting that her feat is a shining example for the younger generation and makes a significant contribution to strengthening the international prestige of Kyrgyzstan.

In turn, the climber proudly handed over the state flag of the Kyrgyz Republic, which she hoisted on Everest. In addition, she presented the Chairman of the Cabinet with a stone that she personally brought from the top of the mountain.

During the conversation, Asel Baibagysheva shared her impressions of the ascent and told about the difficulties she had to overcome.

Adylbek Kasymaliev personally called and congratulated her after the ascent.

At the end of the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for further development of mountaineering and support for mountain tourism in the country.
