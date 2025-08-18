Doctors from Russia to consult patients in Bishkek

Six highly qualified doctors from the Russian network of clinics RZhD-Medicine will work in Bishkek from August 18 to August 22 as part of the international volunteer program «Missiya Dobro» implemented by Rossotrudnichestvo.

According to the press center of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, the mission includes doctors from Moscow, Krasnoyarsk, Samara and Chita. Among them are an urologist, a cardiovascular surgeon, a cardiologist, an obstetrician-gynecologist, a nephrologist and a traumatologist-orthopedist.

During the week, the specialists will conduct master classes, lectures for colleagues and students of medical universities, take part in round tables, and also consult patients. Each doctor is assigned to a separate clinical base.

Russian doctors will work together with colleagues from the National Hospital, the Research Institute of Heart Surgery and Organ Transplantation, the Kyrgyz Scientific Center for Human Reproduction and the Republican Center for Health Promotion.

The mission pays special attention to the exchange of experience and advanced medical practices, the development of joint educational initiatives and the formation of long-term cooperation.

The international volunteer program «Missiya Dobro» has been implemented since 2021 and is aimed at strengthening humanitarian cooperation and providing assistance by Russian specialists. From 2021 to 2024, 35 missions were carried out in more than 20 countries, and over 10,000 people received assistance. Russian doctors have already visited Kyrgyzstan six times, and visits will take place twice in 2025.

The RZhD-Medicine network is part of the Russian national healthcare system, uniting 360 medical organizations and research institutes in 71 regions of the country.