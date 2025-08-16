2,606 students expelled from Jalal-Abad universities

The Main Department of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) for Jalal-Abad region, during an inspection of the city’s higher education institutions, revealed cases of fictitious education of students who are outside the country and do not participate in the educational process.

As a result of the inspection, 2,606 students were expelled, in particular, 1,142 from Jalal-Abad State University (JSU), including 167 foreign citizens, 895 from K.Sh. Toktomamatov International University (TIU), 497 from Modern International University (MIU), 58 from Central Asian International Medical University (CAIMU), and 14 from Jalal-Abad International University (JIU).

In addition, for improper performance of duties and lack of control, the vice-rector for academic affairs of TIU S.O., director of the Institute of Continuous Education of TIU E.K., director of the Institute of Continuous Education of JSU S.A. were dismissed from their positions, as well as the head of the department of practice and career of JSU Z.K.

Meetings were also held with the heads and faculty of the said universities with explanatory and preventive work to eliminate corruption risks.

Moreover, amendments were initiated to the charters of universities and regulations on extramural form of study, expansion of the functions of the departments of practice and inspection, as well as educational departments for conducting counter-checks before accepting reports on internship.