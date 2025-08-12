Head of Russian government to visit Kyrgyzstan

The Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin will arrive in the Kyrgyz Republic for an official visit on August 14.

Bilateral talks are planned with the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev on a wide range of issues on Kyrgyzstan-Russia agenda, including trade and economic ties, the implementation of joint projects and coordination of efforts within the framework of integration associations.

A meeting of President Sadyr Japarov with Mikhail Mishustin is also planned as part of the visit.