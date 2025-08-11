Construction of new school completed in Kyrgyzstan village

The construction of a new school named after O. Kurbanbaev No. 31 has been completed in Kyrgyzstan village, Kara-Suu district of Osh region. The press service of the Ministry of Construction of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, the total area of the building is 2,478 square meters. The educational complex houses a two-story educational building, a modern sports hall, a laboratory, a computer room, a conference room, as well as workshops for labor lessons for boys and girls.

It is noted that the history of the school dates back in 1979, when a residential building, originally built for shepherds, was used for teaching children in the village. Later, in 1985, an additional building was added to it, intended for a kindergarten, which was also used for the educational process.