16:05
USD 87.45
EUR 101.77
RUB 1.10
English

Construction of new school completed in Kyrgyzstan village

The construction of a new school named after O. Kurbanbaev No. 31 has been completed in Kyrgyzstan village, Kara-Suu district of Osh region. The press service of the Ministry of Construction of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, the total area of the building is 2,478 square meters. The educational complex houses a two-story educational building, a modern sports hall, a laboratory, a computer room, a conference room, as well as workshops for labor lessons for boys and girls.

It is noted that the history of the school dates back in 1979, when a residential building, originally built for shepherds, was used for teaching children in the village. Later, in 1985, an additional building was added to it, intended for a kindergarten, which was also used for the educational process.
link: https://24.kg/english/339185/
views: 116
Print
Related
New school for 375 children to be opened in Suzak by September 1
Saudi Fund for Development to build 14 schools in Bishkek
Speaker of Parliament lays capsule at construction site of school in Nookat
Construction of schools begins in Aksy district
Kamchybek Tashiev inspects construction of boarding school in Osh city
School for 750 students to be built in Ak-Ordo-3 in Bishkek
School for 150 students to be built in Kara-Bulak village
School to be built instead of demolished garages in Kok-Zhar microdistrict
School worth 118 million soms opened in Uch-Bai village in Osh region
Construction Agency completes construction of 2 schools, kindergarten in Osh
Popular
London to help create conditions for investing in renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan London to help create conditions for investing in renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan
Air KG Airlines ceases operations Air KG Airlines ceases operations
Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight
Earthquake registered in Osh city Earthquake registered in Osh city
11 August, Monday
16:01
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves exceed $6.6 billion Kyrgyzstan's international reserves exceed $6.6 billio...
15:54
127 facilities for 15 billion soms under construction in Naryn region — Tashiev
15:42
President restricts non-state experts’ right to conduct explosives examinations
15:23
Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ
15:18
Construction of new school completed in Kyrgyzstan village