Construction of new school completed in Kyrgyzstan village

The construction of a new school named after O. Kurbanbaev No. 31 has been completed in Kyrgyzstan village, Kara-Suu district of Osh region. The press service of the Ministry of Construction of Kyrgyzstan reported.
It is noted that the history of the school dates back in 1979, when a residential building, originally built for shepherds, was used for teaching children in the village. Later, in 1985, an additional building was added to it, intended for a kindergarten, which was also used for the educational process.