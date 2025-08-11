Russia remains most popular country for migration among Kyrgyzstanis

Russia remains the most popular country for migration among citizens of Kyrgyzstan — 87 percent of those who decide to leave choose it. Such data were announced at the conference «Green Renovation, Internal Migration and Air Quality: Integrated Solutions for a Sustainable Future for Kyrgyzstan» within the framework of the International Organization for Migration project.

Citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic also choose Turkey, the USA and Kazakhstan. From 2022 to 2024, there were more than 190,000 Kyrgyzstanis in emigration. Just over 110,000 people returned. Of this number, the overwhelming majority returned to Kyrgyzstan from the Russian Federation.

Osh region and Osh city are leaders in the number of those who left for work and emigration — 34 percent.

According to the IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix, the largest number of migrants to the country arrived from Uzbekistan (11,471), Pakistan (5,730), Russia (3,338), Bangladesh (3,182) and India (1,752). Of these, 79.7 percent were men and 20.3 percent — women.