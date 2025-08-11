12:56
USD 87.45
EUR 101.77
RUB 1.10
English

Russia remains most popular country for migration among Kyrgyzstanis

Russia remains the most popular country for migration among citizens of Kyrgyzstan — 87 percent of those who decide to leave choose it. Such data were announced at the conference «Green Renovation, Internal Migration and Air Quality: Integrated Solutions for a Sustainable Future for Kyrgyzstan» within the framework of the International Organization for Migration project.

Citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic also choose Turkey, the USA and Kazakhstan. From 2022 to 2024, there were more than 190,000 Kyrgyzstanis in emigration. Just over 110,000 people returned. Of this number, the overwhelming majority returned to Kyrgyzstan from the Russian Federation.

Osh region and Osh city are leaders in the number of those who left for work and emigration — 34 percent.

According to the IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix, the largest number of migrants to the country arrived from Uzbekistan (11,471), Pakistan (5,730), Russia (3,338), Bangladesh (3,182) and India (1,752). Of these, 79.7 percent were men and 20.3 percent — women.
link: https://24.kg/english/339124/
views: 181
Print
Related
Kyrgyz suppliers deliver over 55 tons of fruit and berries to regions of Russia
Russia and Kyrgyzstan mark 155th anniversary of cooperation in education
Illegal import of 1.5 tons of honey from Kyrgyzstan prevented in Orenburg
Kyrgyzstan among top five importers of Russian cheese
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan account for 52 percent of Russia's electricity exports
Altai Krai of Russia and Osh region to develop new cooperation plan
Kyrgyzstan and Russia intend to synchronize educational space
No significant differences between school curricula in Kyrgyzstan and Russia
Russian government imposes complete ban on gasoline exports in August
Anniversary of Kyrgyzstan-Russia alliance: Russian Ambassador gives interview
Popular
London to help create conditions for investing in renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan London to help create conditions for investing in renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan
Air KG Airlines ceases operations Air KG Airlines ceases operations
Earthquake registered in Osh city Earthquake registered in Osh city
Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight
11 August, Monday
12:55
Over 2,000 undocumented individuals granted Kyrgyzstan’s citizenship in 2025 Over 2,000 undocumented individuals granted Kyrgyzstan’...
12:42
Kyrgyzstan exports tobacco products to Vietnam and Greece
12:37
Agriculture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes temporary ban on livestock exports
12:21
Area affected by fire in Orok reaches about 100 hectares
12:15
Schoolboy from Kyrgyzstan wins bronze at IOAI in China