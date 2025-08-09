21:44
Bishkek City Hall invites investors to develop public restroom network

A new socially important initiative has been launched in Bishkek — the development of a public sanitation network in the capital, the City Hall’s press service reported.

City authorities are inviting entrepreneurs and business representatives to take part in a project to create modern, accessible public restrooms.

The development of sanitation facilities is seen as an important step toward improving the urban environment and making Bishkek cleaner and more comfortable for residents and guests. The facilities are planned to be convenient, hygienic, equipped with the latest technology, and accessible to people with disabilities.

Under the project, various proposals are being accepted — from land lease arrangements to public-private partnership projects. Special attention will be given to innovative solutions such as autonomous water supply and energy-saving systems.

Those interested can send project proposals with photos and presentations to indirabolotbek@gmail.com . If the municipality is interested, project authors will be invited for further discussions.

Bishkek City Hall calls on the business community to cooperate in making the capital a city with modern, well-developed sanitation infrastructure.

For inquiries, call +996 312 97 91 95 (0329).
