Aisuluu Kasmalieva has been appointed head of the Information Policy Department of the central office of the Bishkek City Hall. The press service of the municipality reported.

According to it, Aisuluu Kasmalieva replaced Nazgul Dzhamgyrchieva, who was appointed head of the office of Sverdlovsky administration instead of Ulukbek Asanov, who moved to another job.

The corresponding order was signed by Mayor of the capital Aibek Dzhunushaliev.