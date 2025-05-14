Bishkek has one public toilet per 8,300 residents

According to 2GIS, as of 2025, there are only 156 public toilets in Bishkek, not counting those located inside shopping centers.

«With a population of over 1.3 million people, this means that there are more than 8,300 citizens per public toilet,» the organization notes.

A spatial distribution analysis showed that the most facilities are concentrated in three conditional areas, where there are about 45 toilets in each cluster. These are the lower part of the city, microdistricts and the «Golden Square» city center. While in other parts of the city, the number of facilities is noticeably lower — there are no more than eight toilets per entire district in some areas.

The shortage of accessible sanitary facilities presents a serious challenge for urban infrastructure. With growing tourism and efforts to improve the quality of the urban environment, this data could serve as a valuable reference point for the city administration, businesses, and investors when planning new facilities.

Nationwide, there are 629 public toilets. This information is based on mapping data from 2GIS, which is regularly updated and reflects the current state of urban infrastructure.