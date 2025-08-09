Sadyr Japarov gets acquainted with development plans for Karakol

On August 8, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov got acquainted with the plans for the development of Karakol city (Issyk-Kul region). The press service of the head of state reported.

The mayor of the city Kanybek Adiev told Sadyr Japarov that a 2-kilometer-long embankment park is planned to be built along the Karakol River. It will create comfortable conditions for pedestrians, cyclists and outdoor enthusiasts.

The plans also include the improvement of the alley along Masaliev Street with landscaping, installation of modern lighting and creation of commercial zones. To improve the environmental friendliness of the city, the irrigation system will be modernized.

In the field of transport, the purchase of electric buses and installation of charging infrastructure are planned. Special attention is paid to culture: a historical and cultural quarter at the local history museum will be created, the building of the former regional statistics department will be renovated, with opening a museum space in it.

In addition, a modern sports complex for 5,000 people with halls for different sports, a swimming pool and a hotel will be built in Karakol.

The President emphasized that the implementation of the projects should improve the quality of life of city residents and increase the tourist attractiveness of the region. He instructed to draw up a detailed cost estimate for each project and ensure targeted use of funds.