10:45
USD 87.45
EUR 101.77
RUB 1.10
English

Sadyr Japarov gets acquainted with development plans for Karakol

On August 8, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov got acquainted with the plans for the development of Karakol city (Issyk-Kul region). The press service of the head of state reported.

The mayor of the city Kanybek Adiev told Sadyr Japarov that a 2-kilometer-long embankment park is planned to be built along the Karakol River. It will create comfortable conditions for pedestrians, cyclists and outdoor enthusiasts.

The plans also include the improvement of the alley along Masaliev Street with landscaping, installation of modern lighting and creation of commercial zones. To improve the environmental friendliness of the city, the irrigation system will be modernized.

In the field of transport, the purchase of electric buses and installation of charging infrastructure are planned. Special attention is paid to culture: a historical and cultural quarter at the local history museum will be created, the building of the former regional statistics department will be renovated, with opening a museum space in it.

In addition, a modern sports complex for 5,000 people with halls for different sports, a swimming pool and a hotel will be built in Karakol.

The President emphasized that the implementation of the projects should improve the quality of life of city residents and increase the tourist attractiveness of the region. He instructed to draw up a detailed cost estimate for each project and ensure targeted use of funds.
link: https://24.kg/english/339020/
views: 117
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov hands over keys to apartments in new microdistrict of Karakol
New administrative building of MES for Issyk-Kul region opened in Karakol
President Sadyr Japarov orders creation of new park in Karakol city
President inspects renovated bus station in Karakol city
Modern sewage treatment facilities under construction in Karakol city
President of Kyrgyzstan appoints new Mayor of Karakol city
Construction of new stadium with 3,500 seats completed in Karakol
Laboratory to control quality of roads to be opened in Karakol city
Land fraud in Karakol — former mayor detained
Timur Madyarov appointed Mayor of Karakol city
Popular
Kyrgyzstan advocates for infrastructure development in landlocked countries Kyrgyzstan advocates for infrastructure development in landlocked countries
Temporary ban on scrap metal exports planned to be extended again Temporary ban on scrap metal exports planned to be extended again
Flash floods sweep away village in India, leaving dead and missing Flash floods sweep away village in India, leaving dead and missing
Construction of nuclear power plant to begin 200 km from Kyrgyzstan’s border Construction of nuclear power plant to begin 200 km from Kyrgyzstan’s border
9 August, Saturday
10:11
Nine observation posts of Hydrometeorological Service ready for operation Nine observation posts of Hydrometeorological Service r...
09:59
Sadyr Japarov gets acquainted with development plans for Karakol
09:47
Military security courses and exercises North-2025 to be held in Naryn region
09:23
Sadyr Japarov hands over keys to apartments in new microdistrict of Karakol
09:15
New administrative building of MES for Issyk-Kul region opened in Karakol
8 August, Friday
23:09
Kyrgyzstan to introduce state regulation of meat prices for 90 days
22:58
Mobile phones registration: State operator under SCNS oversight established
22:48
President inspects renovated bus station in Karakol city
22:42
420 families receive keys to apartments in Karakol from Sadyr Japarov