New administrative building of MES for Issyk-Kul region opened in Karakol

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in the opening ceremony of a new administrative building of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) for Issyk-Kul region in Karakol city. The presidential press service reported.

The previous building was erected in 1956 and was in operation for almost 70 years. Due to the fact that the building was recognized as unsafe, the city civil defense commission decided to build a new modern administrative complex that fully meets the requirements of safety, reliability and efficient organization of work.

The head of state inspected the special equipment of the MES and familiarized himself with the working conditions of the employees. Sadyr Japarov was informed about the functioning of the early warning system, as well as about the monitoring and response mechanisms used in the event of an emergency.