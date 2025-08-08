Electronic "Voter’s Cabinet" being launched in Kyrgyzstan for the first time

For the first time, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan is launching the fully operational electronic service «Kabinet Izbiratelya» (Voter’s Cabinet). The platform allows citizens to independently check and correct their voter registration data online.

The new system was developed by the CEC to align with the recently updated electoral law.

The service enables users to quickly submit requests to change their voting location, correct errors, and update personal information. This is expected to improve the accuracy of the voter registry and streamline preparations for elections and referendums.

To access the service, users must authenticate via the Unified State Identifier, an electronic signature, or the biometric identification system.

The CEC notes that this new digital mechanism will promote more active citizen participation in electoral processes and help minimize errors in voter lists.

The Voter’s Cabinet will be available in both the state and official languages, and oversight of the system has been assigned to the Deputy Chair of the Central Election Commission.