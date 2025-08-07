Russia and Kyrgyzstan mark 155th anniversary of cooperation in education

This year marks the 155th anniversary of the beginning of educational cooperation between Russia and Kyrgyzstan. Sergei Malyshev, Director of the Center for International Cooperation at the Russian Ministry of Education, said during a briefing.

According to Malyshev, the starting point of this partnership was the opening of a parish school in Tokmok in 1870, where teachers from the Russian Empire taught. This historical milestone is considered the foundation of the long-standing educational ties between the two nations.

Sergei Malyshev outlined key areas of current cooperation between Russia and Kyrgyzstan. He noted that under the Russian Teacher Abroad program, 200 Russian educators worked in Kyrgyz schools during the last academic year.

The program places special emphasis on teacher training, methodological support, experience exchange, and the implementation of a dual mentorship system.

These efforts, Malyshev stressed, aim to improve the quality of education and strengthen humanitarian ties between the two countries.