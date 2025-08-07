10:05
Road repairs in Bishkek: Section of Leo Tolstoy Street closed to traffic

A section of Leo Tolstoy Street from Matyev Street to Sadyrbayev Street in Bishkek is closed to traffic from August 7 to September 5. The press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

According to it, a major overhaul of Leo Tolstoy Street from Matyev Street to Timur Frunze Street will be carried out as part of the rehabilitation project.

«The municipality asks to take the situation with understanding and use public transport instead of personal vehicles to avoid traffic jams,» the statement says.
