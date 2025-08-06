First feature film about Chingiz Aitmatov to be shot in Kyrgyzstan

A feature film dedicated to the life and legacy of renowned writer Chingiz Aitmatov will be shot in Kyrgyzstan for the first time. The Ministry of Culture announced.

According to the ministry, young director and cinematographer Kanybek Kalmatov has launched work on a major cinematic project focused on Aitmatov’s life and creative journey.

«The project has already sparked interest in professional circles. Its significance is further underscored by the fact that Kanybek Kalmatov has officially obtained exclusive rights to adapt Aitmatov’s biography for the screen. The agreement was signed with Eldar Aitmatov, the son of the People’s Writer of Kyrgyzstan,» the ministry stated.

The upcoming film will be a full-length biographical drama covering key chapters of Chingiz Torekulovich’s life — from childhood to international recognition. Based on real events, the film will be crafted in the style of a visually expressive and emotionally powerful biopic.

At the heart of the story is the writer’s struggle to be heard — his fight for ideas, for truth, and for national identity.

«The film aims not only to portray the life and work of Chingiz Aitmatov, but also to inspire a new generation of Kyrgyzstanis to believe in their dreams and go all the way,» the ministry emphasized.

Kanybek Kalmatov is a graduate of VGIK’s cinematography faculty in Moscow. He has already established himself in the industry as the chief cameraman of the film «Beyish Enenin Tamanynda» — the highest-grossing film in the history of Kyrgyz cinema.

The premiere of the film is scheduled for 2026.