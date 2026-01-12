11:54
USD 87.44
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

Film studio and Dolby Atmos studio may be built in Kyrgyzstan — Culture Ministry

Nearly 70 percent of distribution certificates are currently being obtained by local film producers. Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan Mirbek Mambetaliev told journalists.

According to him, Kyrgyz films being produced today are in demand and attract strong audience interest, with people willingly attending screenings.

The official also announced plans to build a film studio in Kyrgyzstan, noting that the country’s authorities have approved the initiative.

The Ministry of Culture also plans to establish a Dolby Atmos sound recording studio.

«It is no secret that our filmmakers travel to Moscow to dub films. This is very expensive — first of all, travel expenses, round-trip tickets, accommodation. Renting a sound studio is also very costly. Why can’t we build one here? The state can now afford this,» Mirbek Mambetaliev said.

He added that the ministry is currently working on the technical specifications and parameters for installing the sound recording studio and hopes it will be set up by the end of 2026.

«We want to build a film studio. When there is a state order, Kyrgyzfilm will shoot there. When there is no such order and the studio is vacant, private producers will be welcome to use it, and accordingly Kyrgyzfilm will be able to earn money from this,» the minister said, outlining the plans.

Dolby Atmos is a surround sound technology developed by Dolby Laboratories. It was first introduced in cinemas in 2012. The technology expands the capabilities of existing surround sound systems by adding height channels, allowing sounds to be interpreted as three-dimensional objects.
link: https://24.kg/english/357473/
views: 140
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to premiere new historical TV series Kara-Kyrgyz
Film lessons on bullying and environment created for teenagers in Kyrgyzstan
Aktan Arym Kubat's film Kara Kyzyl Sary wins UNESCO award
Kyrgyzstan to host International Animation Festival ToonDook
First feature film about Chingiz Aitmatov to be shot in Kyrgyzstan
Film by Kyrgyz director gets chance to compete for Oscar
Historical series dedicated to 80th anniversary of Victory to be filmed in KR
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss joint film production and dubbing
Kyrgyzstan preparing program to attract foreign filmmakers
Film "Children of the Sky" wins three prizes at festival in Mexico
Popular
More than 76 percent of Kyrgyzstanis lead sedentary lifestyle More than 76 percent of Kyrgyzstanis lead sedentary lifestyle
U23 Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan's national football team to play against Vietnam U23 Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan's national football team to play against Vietnam
Nestlé recalls certain batches of baby formula in Kyrgyzstan over toxin risk Nestlé recalls certain batches of baby formula in Kyrgyzstan over toxin risk
U.S. introduces visa bond requirement for citizens of Kyrgyzstan U.S. introduces visa bond requirement for citizens of Kyrgyzstan
12 January, Monday
11:48
Kyrgyzstan tests first domestically produced kamikaze ground robot Kyrgyzstan tests first domestically produced kamikaze...
11:40
48-year-old Kyrgyz woman drowns in Malta
11:32
Speedboat collides with fishing vessel in Thailand: Kyrgyz tourists on board
11:18
Zalkarbek Tabaldiev wins gold at Yasar Dogu Tournament
11:12
BELES domestic bus production project suspended in Kyrgyzstan