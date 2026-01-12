Film studio and Dolby Atmos studio may be built in Kyrgyzstan — Culture Ministry

Nearly 70 percent of distribution certificates are currently being obtained by local film producers. Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan Mirbek Mambetaliev told journalists.

According to him, Kyrgyz films being produced today are in demand and attract strong audience interest, with people willingly attending screenings.

The official also announced plans to build a film studio in Kyrgyzstan, noting that the country’s authorities have approved the initiative.

The Ministry of Culture also plans to establish a Dolby Atmos sound recording studio.

«It is no secret that our filmmakers travel to Moscow to dub films. This is very expensive — first of all, travel expenses, round-trip tickets, accommodation. Renting a sound studio is also very costly. Why can’t we build one here? The state can now afford this,» Mirbek Mambetaliev said.

He added that the ministry is currently working on the technical specifications and parameters for installing the sound recording studio and hopes it will be set up by the end of 2026.

«We want to build a film studio. When there is a state order, Kyrgyzfilm will shoot there. When there is no such order and the studio is vacant, private producers will be welcome to use it, and accordingly Kyrgyzfilm will be able to earn money from this,» the minister said, outlining the plans.

Dolby Atmos is a surround sound technology developed by Dolby Laboratories. It was first introduced in cinemas in 2012. The technology expands the capabilities of existing surround sound systems by adding height channels, allowing sounds to be interpreted as three-dimensional objects.