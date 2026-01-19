Kyrgyzstan among top five countries in domestic film production per capita

According to a global ranking, Kyrgyzstan is among the world’s top five countries in terms of domestic film production per capita. It was announced today at a meeting of the Committee on Science, Education, Innovative Development, Information Technologies, Culture, Sports, and Youth Affairs of the Parliament.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy Marat Tagaev said that from 80 to 100 films are produced annually in the country by both state-backed and private studios.

«According to the global ranking of domestic film production per capita, Kyrgyzstan is among the top five countries worldwide. This indicates that the film industry is actively developing in our country. In addition, among Central Asian states, Kyrgyz audiences lead the region in watching domestic films. In neighboring countries, more than 50 percent of viewers watch foreign films,» he added.

The official also noted ambitious infrastructure plans for 2026.

«Together with the Ministry of Construction, we plan to build a film pavilion; the project is currently under development. We also intend to construct a Dolby Atmos sound recording studio so that domestic filmmakers will not have to travel abroad for sound recording. It will be more cost-effective to do this at home,» he said.