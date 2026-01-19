13:17
USD 87.45
EUR 101.53
RUB 1.12
English

Kyrgyzstan among top five countries in domestic film production per capita

According to a global ranking, Kyrgyzstan is among the world’s top five countries in terms of domestic film production per capita. It was announced today at a meeting of the Committee on Science, Education, Innovative Development, Information Technologies, Culture, Sports, and Youth Affairs of the Parliament.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy Marat Tagaev said that from 80 to 100 films are produced annually in the country by both state-backed and private studios.

«According to the global ranking of domestic film production per capita, Kyrgyzstan is among the top five countries worldwide. This indicates that the film industry is actively developing in our country. In addition, among Central Asian states, Kyrgyz audiences lead the region in watching domestic films. In neighboring countries, more than 50 percent of viewers watch foreign films,» he added.

The official also noted ambitious infrastructure plans for 2026.

«Together with the Ministry of Construction, we plan to build a film pavilion; the project is currently under development. We also intend to construct a Dolby Atmos sound recording studio so that domestic filmmakers will not have to travel abroad for sound recording. It will be more cost-effective to do this at home,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/358370/
views: 118
Print
Related
Film studio and Dolby Atmos studio may be built in Kyrgyzstan — Culture Ministry
Kyrgyzstan to premiere new historical TV series Kara-Kyrgyz
Film lessons on bullying and environment created for teenagers in Kyrgyzstan
Aktan Arym Kubat's film Kara Kyzyl Sary wins UNESCO award
Kyrgyzstan to host International Animation Festival ToonDook
First feature film about Chingiz Aitmatov to be shot in Kyrgyzstan
Film by Kyrgyz director gets chance to compete for Oscar
Historical series dedicated to 80th anniversary of Victory to be filmed in KR
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss joint film production and dubbing
Kyrgyzstan preparing program to attract foreign filmmakers
Popular
Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2026 Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2026
Subsistence minimum in Kyrgyzstan reaches 8,697 soms in 2025 Subsistence minimum in Kyrgyzstan reaches 8,697 soms in 2025
Foreign national dies in Bishkek dormitory fire, 38 evacuated Foreign national dies in Bishkek dormitory fire, 38 evacuated
Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan drop by 1-1.5 soms Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan drop by 1-1.5 soms
19 January, Monday
12:57
Compliance with state language law inspected in Karakol city Compliance with state language law inspected in Karakol...
12:25
Kyrgyzstan among top five countries in domestic film production per capita
12:17
Kyrgyzstan enters 2026 as EAEU leader in construction growth
12:05
More than 5,500 job vacancies available in Kyrgyzstan’s labor market
11:02
11 tons of sausage products from Russia denied entry into Kyrgyzstan