Rustam Kadyrkulov appointed new Mayor of Cholpon-Ata city

Cholpon-Ata city has a new Mayor — Rustam Kadyrkulov. The corresponding order was signed by the head of Issyk-Kul district Zhaparbek Ormonov. The press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in the region and municipality reported.

The new Mayor was introduced to the City Hall staff on August 4.

Rustam Kadyrkulov was born on March 26, 1986 in Tokmak city. In 2007, he graduated from the Kyrgyz National University named after Zhusup Balasagyn with a degree in State and Municipal Administration. Kadyrkulov held a number of leadership positions: he was deputy head of the Department of the State Tax Service for Chui district and Bishkek, Chief of Staff at the Tokmok City Hall, and worked as the director of the Issyk-Ata sanatorium under the Presidential Administration.

He succeeds Azamat Anarbek uulu, who served as Mayor of Cholpon-Ata since July 2, 2025, and previously headed the city of Balykchy. Azamat Anarbek uulu reportedly resigned from his post voluntarily.