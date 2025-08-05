17:12
USD 87.45
EUR 101.08
RUB 1.09
English

Rustam Kadyrkulov appointed new Mayor of Cholpon-Ata city

Cholpon-Ata city has a new Mayor — Rustam Kadyrkulov. The corresponding order was signed by the head of Issyk-Kul district Zhaparbek Ormonov. The press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in the region and municipality reported.

The new Mayor was introduced to the City Hall staff on August 4.

Rustam Kadyrkulov was born on March 26, 1986 in Tokmak city. In 2007, he graduated from the Kyrgyz National University named after Zhusup Balasagyn with a degree in State and Municipal Administration. Kadyrkulov held a number of leadership positions: he was deputy head of the Department of the State Tax Service for Chui district and Bishkek, Chief of Staff at the Tokmok City Hall, and worked as the director of the Issyk-Ata sanatorium under the Presidential Administration.

He succeeds Azamat Anarbek uulu, who served as Mayor of Cholpon-Ata since July 2, 2025, and previously headed the city of Balykchy. Azamat Anarbek uulu reportedly resigned from his post voluntarily.
link: https://24.kg/english/338610/
views: 87
Print
Related
New Deputy Director of EEC Integration Development Department appointed
Daniyar Imanaliev appointed EEC Minister of Integration and Macroeconomics
New head of Information Policy Department of Bishkek City Hall appointed
Mirlan Talaibekov appointed head of Municipal Inspectorate of Bishkek City Hall
New Director of Okuu Kitebi Publishing House appointed
Kemel Sadykov appointed Deputy Minister of Science of Kyrgyzstan
Deputy Finance Minister of Russia appointed Chairman of Board of RKDF
Almaz Saliev appointed head of Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan
New head of Leninsky district appointed in Bishkek
Director of capital's HPP appointed new Vice Mayor of Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to draw up new state program for development of psychiatric services Kyrgyzstan to draw up new state program for development of psychiatric services
Situation is stable — Ministry on agricultural production in Kyrgyzstan Situation is stable — Ministry on agricultural production in Kyrgyzstan
Tax revenues from agriculture reach more than 563 million soms in Kyrgyzstan Tax revenues from agriculture reach more than 563 million soms in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan receives Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan President of Kyrgyzstan receives Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 August, Tuesday
16:50
Rustam Kadyrkulov appointed new Mayor of Cholpon-Ata city Rustam Kadyrkulov appointed new Mayor of Cholpon-Ata c...
16:20
Intersection of Frunze and Shopokov Streets to be closed in Bishkek
16:14
Work of 12 religious camps for children suspended in Kyrgyzstan
15:56
Kyrgyzstan advocates for infrastructure development in landlocked countries
15:44
Unusual watermelon-shaped stalls appear on Bishkek streets